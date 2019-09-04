Breaking News Alert
Dorian gains a little bit of strength as it heads towards the Carolinas
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  38
Closings
All Saints Episcopal Day School ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Christian School & Daycare Florence Darlington Technical Collage FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 3 FLORENCE SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM LAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL Little Promises Learning Center MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools Marion County Schools Marlboro Academy OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY Virtus Academy

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard on duty preparing for Dorian

News

by: Brie Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – With mandatory evacuations underway from Florida to the Carolinas, Hurricane Dorian continues its slow march along the southeast coast of the U.S.

Nearly 8,000 Air and Army National Guard professionals are on duty in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina preparing for the storm.

At the National Guard Coordination Center outside of D.C., the guard is tracking the storm and coordinating disaster relief. Officials say this is where Army and Air National Guard members closely monitor storms and other emergencies.

“This center essentially fuses information that we receive 24/7, 365,” said Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Burkett, Vice Director of Domestic Operations for the National Guard Bureau.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Burkett said the National Guard is on alert and ready to help communities affected by Dorian. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 8,000 soldiers and airmen have been activated and are managing resources on the ground and in the air.

“We coordinate with other states to provide supporting efforts if required. We are supporting by facilitating the movement of helicopters from one state to another,” he said.

The National Guard Coordination Center works with state, local and federal agencies on response efforts. Burkett says keeping people safe is a team effort that also includes those in the path of the storm following evacuation warnings.

“At the end it’s going to save lives, resources and time in the recovery effort.”

The National Guard said it has a force of over 450,000 ready to go wherever they’re needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: