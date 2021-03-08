Neighbors express concerns over plans to add nearly 100 townhouse units to Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – Some neighbors in Carolina Forest expressed their concerns with Horry County officials Monday night, regarding a proposed rezoning that would add nearly 100 townhouse units.

A recent Horry County Planning Commission agenda included a request by G3 Engineering, the agent for Plum Branch, LLC. to rezone about 25 acres of land along Gardner Lacy Road near Carolina Forest High School. The goal is to add 97 townhouse units.

The proposed access to the property is a one-way easement. The single point of access would be located off Tibwin Drive. Sidewalks would be required for the entire distance of the project because of its proximity to the high school.

During a somewhat heated town hall meeting Monday night at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, neighbors expressed concerns about traffic and flooding that may come with the development. About 100 people attended the meeting. Some had to stand because of the large turnout.

The property in question is near other major subdivisions, like Clear Pond, Waterford Plantation and Southcreek.

“It was my whole hearted responsibility to be here because of the received overwhelming opposition to this rezoning,” said Steve Williams, who’s on the Waterford Plantation Board of Directors and opposes the plan. “And the number one reason is because of traffic…Our neighborhood is going to be a parade of cars. And of course as a family man, this is a family neighborhood, we have kids playing on those roads.”

The property in question also contains about five acres of wetlands. Horry County officials addressed concerns about that by saying that the rezoning would not include developing or filling the wetlands.

The townhouse units would be ‘fee simple’ units. Fee simple is the highest form of property ownership. The owner of a fee simple property has full and irrevocable ownership of the land and any buildings on that land.

