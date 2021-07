SURFIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach fire crews battled a fire outside a Surfside Beach business after their neon sign caught on fire.

Around 1:04 a.m. Friday, crews were sent to the area of 510 Highway 17 business for calls of a smoking neon sign, according to Acting Fire Chief Larry Carter Jr.

When crews arrived, they found the sign smoking, with flames showing, Carter said. There was no structural damage to the building and no one was injured.