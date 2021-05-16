Neptune Island Waterpark in Hartsville reopens at full capacity

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– Neptune Island Waterpark in Hartsville reopened at full capacity to season ticket holders Saturday and the general public Sunday. The waterpark topped out at 50% last season.

“It has been so wonderful,” general manager Jordan Braddock said, “We count down the days starting at a hundred days which is in February.” She said she loves seeing families grow and return year after year.

“They call during the off season, like ‘we miss you so much’ so it’s great to see them finally coming through the gates and enjoying Neptune Island again,” Braddock said. The park will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines set last year, including mask requirements for employees and increased sanitization. They also added some new measures, like a virtual check-in list.

“It allows you to wait inside your cool car and it allows us to keep our guests out front from clustering up,” Braddock said. She said the park also used new outreach methods to reach potential employees including job fairs at nearby schools, open interview sessions and TikTok videos.

“The biggest thing that we’re proud of this is getting all these teenagers and young adults out here working and really taking initiative in the park,” Braddock said. Also new this year is an upgraded kitchen. Neptune Island’s season lasts until September.