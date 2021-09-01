Netflix announces ‘Seinfeld’ premiere date

The premiere comes roughly two years after Netflix had signed an exclusive deal with Sony Pictures Television for the worldwide streaming rights to the series. (Scott Flynn/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Yada yada yada, “Seinfeld” will be on Netflix next month.

Netflix has announced that all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” will be available to stream starting on Oct. 1, or roughly two years after Netflix had signed an exclusive deal with Sony Pictures Television for the worldwide streaming rights to the series.

Hulu, a rival streaming service, had previously held the domestic rights to stream “Seinfeld,” although the show was removed from the platform in June 2021.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Netflix jokingly presented “Seinfeld” as a never-before-seen sitcom created by “rising New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, who wrote for ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a single season.”

Netflix also produced a trailer for the forthcoming debut, calling it “2021’s hottest new show… on Netflix.”

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on October 1 pic.twitter.com/H73RZvNUw9 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Jerry Seinfeld, too, leaned into the joke, issuing a statement thanking Netflix for taking a chance on their “crazy project.”

“It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld.

Netflix had originally struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the rights to stream “Seinfeld” in 2019, to take effect beginning in 2021. At the time, the streaming service was rumored to have paid “far more” than $500 million for the five-year deal, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It remains unclear, however, whether the streaming service has any future plans to secure rights to “Chunnel,” “Rochelle Rochelle” or “Sack Lunch.”