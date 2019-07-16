Netflix removes graphic suicide scene from ’13 Reasons Why’ after criticism from mental health experts

FILE – In this March 30, 2017 file photo, Katherine Langford attends the LA premiere of “13 Reasons Why” at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why” as the series prepares to launch its third season. In a statement on Twitter, show creator Brian Yorkey says the intent in portraying a suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” However, the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WSAV) – Netflix announced that it has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from Season 1 of the show “13 Reasons Why”.

This move comes ahead of the premiere of Season 3, which is set for 2019. Back in 2017, the show received heavy criticism about the scene from viewers, parents and healthcare professionals. This prompted Netflix to add more viewer warnings before episodes and to direct audiences to support groups.

The original scene shows the main character, Hannah Baker, take her own life. The new, edited scene now shows Baker staring at herself in the mirror, and her death happens off-screen.

In a statement released on Twitter, “13 Reasons Why” creator Brian Yorkey said the purpose of the graphic scene was to “tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it,”.

He then stated that due to concerns voiced by Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and other health professionals, Netflix made the decision to edit the scene out of Season 1.

“We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people, while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers,” Yorkey said.

The streaming platform shared that producers have heard a positive response from many young people saying that “13 Reasons Why” encouraged them to talk about depression and suicide and to seek help for the first time. The streaming platform then tweeted a link to the website it established of crisis hotlines and information.