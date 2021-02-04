‘Never a dull moment’: Pet boa constrictor gets stuck in dashboard of owner’s car in NC

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s never a dull moment at Stanly County Animal Protective Services officers say – and Monday was no different.
Officers were called out to a situation this week where a pet boa constrictor got himself stuck in the dashboard of his owner’s car.
“The snake was removed unharmed, and he is back at home! Way to go, Sergeant Harwood, Jamie Parker, Lieutenant Smith, Sheriff Crisco, and officers Heather and Shelley!” Stanly County APS said.
