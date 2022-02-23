FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Food distributor Cheney Brothers announced plans Wednesday to construct a new distribution center in Florence County. The company’s $66 million investment will create 280 new jobs.

The company’s new facility will be located at the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park in Florence.

“South Carolina has a rich culinary heritage and our thriving food distribution industry helps ensure our tradition continues to grow,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “We welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

The project will consist of a modern 400,000-square-foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility, over 45 loading docks, a Cheney Express and culinary kitchen.

“We are excited to welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County,” Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. “Distribution companies continue to recognize the strong logistical and supply chain advantages to locating in Florence County, namely Florence County’s location at the intersection of I-95 and I-20. The creation of 280 new jobs by Cheney Brothers will yield a positive impact in our community.”

Those who are interested in applying should visit the company’s website here.