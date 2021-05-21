New airline, Breeze Airways, announces flights to 11 cities from Charleston staring at $39 one way

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new airline announced flights from Charleston International Airport to 11 cities with low introductory airfare on Friday.

Breeze Airways, which unveiled its debut network Friday morning, said Charleston will be among their first destinations and will receive its inaugural flight on May 27th.

The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC; Tampa, FL, and Hartford, CT, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July, according to Spencer Pryor, a spokesman for Charleston International Airport.

From Charleston, Breeze will offer service to 11 markets, seven of which are new for Charleston International:

– Tampa, FL (starting May 27)

– Hartford, CT (May 27)

– Louisville, KY (May 28)

– Norfolk, VA (June 10)

– Akron/Canton, OH (July 8)

– New Orleans, LA (July 8)

– Pittsburgh, PA (July 8)

– Columbus, OH (July 8)

– Richmond, VA (July 8)

– Huntsville, AL (July 15)

– Providence, RI (July 22)

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.

Guests can choose from ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ fares — with the ‘Nicest’ fare being introduced in the Fall

along with business class seating on the Airbus A220. They have also been added to the TSA’s Pre-Check program.