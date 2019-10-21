New apartment complex opens off SC-31 in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Residents are moving into a new apartment complex that opened in Carolina Forest earlier this month.

The Mosby Carolina Forest Apartments opened on Monday allowing the first residents to move in. The complex has 332 apartment units across 10 buildings. The complex is just a few miles from the recently opened McLeod ER.

“Mosby Carolina Forest apartments offer a level of finish and amenities that meet the demand of discerning renters attracted to the region’s growing jobs base, wonderful climate, an abundance of natural resources and exciting amenities,” said Middleburg Management President, Duane Wooldridge. “We are excited to welcome the first residents of 60 leases, or 20% of the community, that have already been signed prior to initial move-ins.” Mosby Carolina Forest will be self-managed by Middleburg.