New app helps book last minute appointments, brings services to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Rock Hill, South Carolina woman has invented a new app that helps people get last minute appointments in hair, spa, dog grooming or other services, for today and tomorrow, instead of having to wait if you’re in a rush.

The app has already been used in cities like Charlotte, Miami and Chicago, but on Wednesday, CEO Kelley Garmon debuted the app in Myrtle Beach at Salon Gabriel on Kings Highway to start using its services.

“Most of my clients say, I woke up this morning, looked in the mirror, and I needed my hair done, and so usually, they say oh my god Ramona are you busy on this day, but instead of doing that, they can just look on the app,” said Ramona Kelly, owner of Salon Gabriel inside Sola Salons in Myrtle Beach.

For Ramona Kelly, a busy salon owner in Myrtle Beach, the WhooCan app is going to bring her more customers, and she’s not complaining because she says she likes to be so busy, her heart is racing.

“If I have a free time slot, they can book it right then and there,” she said.

Wednesday, CEO Kelley Garmon brought the app she created to help people book last minute appointments, to Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach has 14 million tourists that come through in a year,” said Garmon. “That’s a lot of people who have time and money to spend, who want services, who want to take advantage of their time away from work.”

Necessity is the mother of invention, and Garmon says that’s how the app came about.

“One morning, my husband woke up early, and it was oh, my neck, oh my shoulders, I wish I could get a massage, and I thought to myself, I wish you would just make an appointment. Who can fit you in at the last minute,” she asked.

When Garmon asked business owners if they could use the app to help clients make last minute appointments, they said absolutely.

Kelly, who’s owned her salon on Kings Highway for three years, says the app is a great marketing tool for vendors.

“I opened the book on the Whoocan app, and I had a men’s haircut that came in at 10 a.m. this morning, so now, not only have I booked a slot that was freely open, but I also have a client who is going to come back,” she said.

Right now, the app allows you to make appointments with Salon Gabriel in Myrtle Beach, but Garmon says they’re expanding across the country to add spa, nails, pet grooming and other services.

Garmon says they’re looking to launch “WhooCan Go” next summer that will help seasonal tourists decide what to do today, or tomorrow, whether it’s a helicopter ride, a ghost tour or any other activity.

Clicking here will take you to the WhooCan website, where you can download the app. It’s available in the Google Play Store, the App Store or as a web app that can be downloaded on your computer.