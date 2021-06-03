New bus route planned for Johnsonville; residents say it would be huge help

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Johnsonville City Council recently budgeted $5,000 for a new bus route to the town.

City administrator Jim Smith said Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority’s new route could start within the next two months. Some residents said it would be a huge help.

Smith said the route could help bring people to local businesses and organizations. Branch manager Cathy Pruett, of the Johnsonville Public Library, said it conducted a community survey in 2016 and found a common complaint about the library was transportation.

“The transportation would give people access to craft programs, story time programs, book clubs and of course our internet usage,” Pruett said. She said there are not safe walking paths in the area.

“It’s not really a walk-to place,” Pruett said, “When we have story time for the local elementary program, they have to get the school resource officer to stop the traffic on Highway 41 so that they can come across on the crosswalk.” She said she’s hopeful the bus route will bring new people to the library.

Smith said the route is planned to go from Florence to Johnsonville through Pamplico. He said it will mainly serve commuters travelling between towns but could expand to include more local stops if it gets a enough use.

He said he expects senior citizens and people who cannot drive to benefit the most.