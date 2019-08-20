New cancer treatment center to open in Conway with Duke Health affiliate

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center is opening a new state-of-the-art cancer center.



The medical center also has become a Duke Health affiliate in cancer. Duke will provide education, training, and oversight to the oncology staff, the pharmacy staff, and the nursing staff.

The cancer center, set to open on Sept. 16, will include infusion services for patients in need of chemotherapy, intravenous medications and other blood products. The center also will provide blood and platelet transfusions, blood draws, hydration therapy, injections, oral chemotherapy, as well as traditional intravenous chemotherapy infusions.

“What is especially important about this and what I take a great amount of pride in is that these patients will have peace of mind knowing that Duke Health, which includes one of the top hospitals in the country for cancer care will be collaborating with the clinical teams treating our patients locally,” said Bret Barr, CMC CEO.



CMC also is bringing a specially-trained oncologist to the community. Heading up the CMC Cancer Center is Dr. Najla Itani, who specializes in oncology and hematology. Dr. Itani’s drive to make a difference in the lives of her patients and to work in underserved areas makes her a perfect addition to CMC’s Oncology program. “My patients will always come first, and I will do my best to provide the best care possible for each patient, no matter how difficult that may be.”