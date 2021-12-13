New details released in crash involving Horry County officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New details have been released in a Friday crash involving an Horry County Police officer.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 348.

A Chevrolet SUV was driving east on Highway 348 when the officer turned left onto the highway. The officer, however, failed to yield and hit the SUV, according to authorities.

Both the officer and one other person were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the officer contributed to the crash but was not ticketed. They say there are certain cases where a report will say someone is at fault without a ticket being issued.

