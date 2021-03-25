New details released in Darlington attempted murder stabbing during family argument

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – New details released in a Darlington attempted murder that happened following a family argument show drugs may have been involved, according to police.

Kaleb David Felkel is accused of stabbing a man with a knife at the Hartsville Hotel on North Fifth Street, according to police. Felkel and the man were involved in a “family argument,” according to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.

When police arrived on scene, they found Felkel, covered in blood, laying in the middle of the street, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Felkel kept asking an officer to help him, at one point telling the officer to kill him, according to the report.

When officers found the victim, he had a severe cut on his neck, and there was blood covering the walkway area around the room, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Blair.

Felkel was found in possession of Methamphetamines, according to police.