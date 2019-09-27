New details released in officer-involved shooting in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – New details have been released about what investigators are calling a deputy-involved shooting in Darlington County.

Deputies responded to New Market road in Hartsville and found a man walking with a gun, according to a newly released report on Friday.

The report says deputies approached Daryl Strickland and told him to drop the weapon. Strickland said something deputies didn’t understand and as he turned, deputies shot at him, the report states. Strickland later died.

The deputy involved is on paid administrative leave and is receiving counseling.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate.