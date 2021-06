HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One local homeless shelter was recently awarded a grant worth $2,500.

New Directions of Horry County was awarded the grant by Spectrum, to help “those experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction,” according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

The grant came through their Employee Community Grants program, which provides funding for more than 166 nights of shelters to those in need, according to New Directions.