New educational facility opens in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) Several state officials joined leaders in the Pee Dee for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a new educational facility. The Continuum is a regional center for education and training where students from Florence Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University will now take courses.

It’s an idea that started through the Darla Moore Foundation five years ago. The foundation said it wanted to help create a better educated workforce by constructing the facility. It was a project valued at $25 million.

Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the facility Tuesday.

“To see us now as leading the country in innovation and thought in places like this, is a real thrill,” said Governor McMaster. “And we need to keep it up. I believe in strong people,” he added.

Some of the classes FDTC will offer are welding, air conditioning, health sciences, megatronics and more.

“We’re trying to help people get jobs quickly, and that it also pays well. This is going to give a lot of opportunity to people in lower Florence County,” said Edward Bethea, FDTC President.

FMU will have pre-engineering, pre-nursing, dual enrollment classes for high school students and others.

“Men and women can now come here and pursue certificates, associate degrees, baccalaureate degrees in a variety of different discipline skills and trades all under a common roof,” said Dr. Fred Carter, FMU President.

Additionally, students from all five Florence school districts and Carolina Academy will also get to take advantage of the courses and programs offered.

Those interested in applying or learning more information are encouraged to visit the Continuum website.