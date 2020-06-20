New Grand Strand volunteer group hosts community drive

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A new Grand Strand organization is working to make a community difference by hosting a community drop off event supporting three local non-profit organizations on Saturday.

The Junior League of The Grand Strand is one of the hundreds of Junior League chapters across the world committed to volunteering and improving communities. If you only looked at the sign, you’d never know Saturday was an 18-month process.

Four local women have been working to bring the localize the volunteer group for several months. The group has only been official for about a month and have already had 180 women sign up.

The organization is made up of women with two common volunteer goals, to increase educational opportunity, and to end hunger for children. Saturday’s donations will go directly to New Directions, Sea Haven Youth, and Backpack Buddies.

“We have multiple women in the community that have jumped in and said absolutely let’s help,” Liz Smith, Secretary of Junior League of the Grand Strand said.

The group of local women recognized families and kids struggling for everyday needs. Food and basic hygiene products were among the long list of supplies collected at three local Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Murrells Inlet, Conway, and North Myrtle Beach.

Kitchen products, tin foil, plastic bags, women undergarments, jeans, and shoes are also among the long list of requested supplies.

“We knew our mission was going to be children’s needs,” Smith said.

Smith says the shelters have kids wearing shoes they’ve outgrown. They’re requesting clothing donations as there are also women in shelters that have bras that don’t fit them.

“What we are trying to do is trying to help alleviate some of the need to provide food for children typically on these free lunches in schools or low-cost lunches at schools,” Smith said.

Junior League organizers say there is an overwhelming need for supplies at the non-profit organizations. Here is the list of donations needed:

Non-perishable foods

Ready to eat snacks

Bottled water

Can soup and pasta

Aluminum foil

Ziplock bags

Plastic soapboxes

Drawstring bags

Earbuds

Boxer briefs/underwear all sizes

White t-shirts all sizes

Glad ForceFlex trash bags

33 gal heavy-duty black trash bags

Pillows

Cleaning products

Paper products

Clothing

Shoes

Personal toiletries

To donate or find out how to get involved, click here or go to the Facebook page. Watch News13 Saturday evening for the full story.