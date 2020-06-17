New housing development plan offered for Possum Trot Golf Course

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach City Council is being offered a new housing development plan that would replace Possum Trot Golf Course.

Housing developers have had their eye on the property ever since the golf course closed last October.

The last development plan was considered unacceptable for the community. That plan included nearly 800 single-family homes, a senior assisted living facility, and a senior independent living facility.

Today council members will meet to discuss a new housing plan that includes approximately 500 homes, a 50-foot buffer to prevent flood damage and adding lanes to Possum Trot Road to help ease traffic flow.

Residents in the area have voiced their concerns for traffic and the safety of children since the plan was introduced.

“I’m very concerned about more traffic coming to that area because we have the recreation hall,” Faye Bellamy, a long-time resident explained.

“We’ve got many ball fields on both sides of this Possum Trot Road and the parents and the children are coming and going,” she continued.

A vote will not be made today, but council members will address these concerns at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center at 2pm.

Community members are welcome to join. Count on News13 for more updates.

