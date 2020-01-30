How events led up to Coker alert during night of club shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – News13 filed a Freedom of Information Act request and was able to obtain an incident report from the Hartsville Police Department that detailed how and why officials at Coker University issued an alert to students on campus about an “active shooter” situation.

Police in Hartsville say they, “ended up… chasing behind misinformation that was coming from a fourth party caller” that eventually caused “mass panic” at Coker University. That’s according to the incident report. The incident report lays out chronologically what happened in the moments leading up to security officials at Coker University sending an “active shooter” alert to students.

Garrett Bakhsh (courtesy: Coker University Athletics)

The alert was issued the same night several people were shot and killed at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning. According to the coroner in Darlington County, three people were killed. Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garrett Bakhsh, 18. Bakhsh was a student at Coker University.

According to the incident report, a student’s mother saw a post on social media about “a shooter being on campus” referring to the incident at Mac’s Lounge “where some Coker students were involved.” The mother messaged her son, “worried, and in turn, he told his suite-mate… what mom had said.” The suite-mate then called his mother, whom is out of state, to tell her about the social media post.

According to the incident report, “up until this point, three people have failed to call 911 to report this but instead, called someone else.” The report goes on to say the “fourth person in the sequence, calls it in but she is unable to give good information because she doesn’t know what’s going on. Because of this, we (Hartsville Police Officers) were sent all over campus.”

Sometime during all of this, “the school sent out an email blast about an assailant being on campus, which caused mass panic. There was never any threat to the campus or students,” according to the incident report.

Screenshot from Hartsville Police Dept. incident report after shootings at Mac’s Lounge and “active shooter” alert at Coker University

News13 spoke with Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Dept. about the situation. Blair tells us officials at Coker University used their best judgement and took everyone’s safety into account when sending the alert, and that university officials did nothing wrong and acted in an effort to keep people safe. Lt. Blair also says students at Coker University were polite and quick to react when they were instructed by officers to get indoors.

Screenshot of social media posts from Coker University parents after shootings at Mac’s Lounge and “active shooter” alert at Coker University

Two people have been charged in connection with the crime so far. According to Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department, Darius Dickey, 20, will be charged with murder. Davijon Khalil McCall is also charged with murder.

Davijon Khalil McCall (left) and Darius Grand Dickey (right). Photos courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Dickey “did brandish a firearm at Mac’s Lounge” during “an altercation on the dance floor area.” Warrants also allege that Dickey “fired numerous rounds into a crowded bar at a subject, to which he shot several other patrons inside the bar.” Warrants for Davijon Khalil McCall allege that McCall “did with malice aforethought discharge a firearm at the victim.” “Witnesses identified McCall and observed McCall discharge said firearm” at a victim “striking him in the head area,” warrants also said.







