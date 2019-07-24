New Kent Williams Center for addiction opens in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Trinity Behavioral Care in Marion opened its newest facility on Tuesday, after the loss of its last location during Hurricane Florence.

The group helps treat addiction and serves about 1,700 clients each year. Trinity says the new building is called the Kent Williams Center after the Marion State Senator who helped secure funding for the facility.

“We’re seeing more and more of, and starting at such a young age, so that’s why intervention and prevention is so important.” Said Sen. Williams who attended the grand opening event. “So it’s a combination of things here and they do a wonderful job Trinity been around a long time.”

Trinity says the new facility cost nearly two million dollars.

The Marion Health Care Foundation and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services also helped cover the cost.

