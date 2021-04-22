New legislation to change requirement on animal testing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New legislation aims to end mandatory animal testing and deliver drugs to patients faster.

For about 80 years, the FDA has required new drugs that go on the market to be tested on animals first.

The FDA Modernization Act would lift requirements for animal testing on new drug developments and instead enable the FDA to require the most effective testing method regardless of whether or not animals are used.

Animal Wellness Action, an animal advocacy group promoting legal protection for animals, supports this new legislation and calls it a long-overdue change in federal law.

“The reality is animals are not typically predictive of the human drug response. The data shows that in cases when drugs pass-muster in an animal test using primates or dogs, they fail 95% in human clinical trials,” President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle said.

A U.S. representative from South Carolina, Nancy Mace, was among those introducing H.R. 2565. The bill comes after scientists embrace innovation delivering a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mace released a statement in regards to the legislation:

“Scientists have known for decades animal testing is far from the best way to test the effectiveness of a new drug. Regardless, the FDA requires anyone developing a new drug to rely on outdated and inhumane animal testing techniques to get their approval,” said Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. “Our bill finally opens the door to new and modern testing techniques to be used at the FDA.” Nancy Mace

Experts say animal testing mandatory regulations contribute to the long 10 years, $2 billion process that can be done better.

“Human innovation and science are rocketing forward. We have so many new testing methods that are safer, more reliable, cheaper, we would be foolish not to use them, yet we still have this 1938 statute that says we have to use animal testing,” Pacelle said.

The bill does not ban animal testing, but instead allows the best practice to be used. Animal testing would become an option instead of a mandate.

Pacelle said the new legislation would shorten drug development, and life-saving treatment could be made available quicker. It would also save money, animals and produce more reliable testing.

