COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, school meals were free for all students in the United States.

That federal program expired in 2022, but one South Caroline state Senator wants to make school meals free again.

Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican, pre-filed a bill that would make breakfast and lunch offered at school free for all students. School districts that qualify for the federal Community Eligibility Program would be able to offer free meals.

According to data, currently, about 60% of students in South Carolina qualify for free or reduced meals.

“A lot of children go to school and they don’t have a good breakfast or good lunch and sometimes that is the only meal they get during the day,” Shealy said.

The statewide nonprofit group Wholespire advocates for increased access to nutritious meals for all across South Carolina. Executive Director Meg Stanley said this legislation would help their mission.

If universal free meals were offered in South Carolina, Stanley said it would help students academically and socially.

“It would allow all children to reach their full academic potential,” she said. “We don’t want a lack of nutrition contributing to their poor performance.”

Earlier this year, the organization surveyed school districts about universal free meals, and 97% of those who responded said these meals were beneficial for students.

“It reduced stigmas along with school meals and it also really provided a reduction in administrative burdens,” Stanley said. “So it was really beneficial for schools and schools districts as well.”

Shealy said she’s waiting to see exactly how much it would all cost, but she thinks the state can offset any costs not covered by the federal program.

“Kids can’t learn if they’re hungry,” she said. “They can’t do well emotionally if they’re hungry.”

According to the nonprofit organization Feeding America, 1 in 7 children in South Carolina face hunger.

The new legislative session in South Carolina begins on Jan. 10.