New location of 2024 Super Bowl revealed, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Four years after the Raiders moved to Las Vegas and began playing in Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl LVIII (58) will be coming to town.

Sources at the NFL have confirmed the decision with Nexstar’s KLAS.

As of Monday, Super Bowl LVIII is still officially set to be played in New Orleans on Feb. 11, 2024. However, there is a conflict with Mardi Gras that weekend.

When the NFL went to a 17-game schedule, it pushed the game back a week, creating the conflict with New Orleans. Las Vegas has been mentioned often as a possible replacement for New Orleans in 2024.

According to KLAS sources, the decision could be made official on Tuesday during the weekly owner’s meeting.

In exchange, New Orleans would host the Super Bowl in 2025, a year when Mardi Gras begins in March.

The NFL is holding its Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this coming February. It’s also hosting the NFL Draft in Vegas in April.