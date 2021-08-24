New logo for Georgia’s Stone Mountain will not include image of Confederate leaders

FILE – A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. On Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved a new logo for the park located near Atlanta that does not show the side of the mountain with the carving. The board in May agreed to other changes, but has not promised any changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a park near Atlanta has voted for a new logo that excludes the park’s giant mountainside carving of Confederate leaders.

It’s another chance by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy.

The previous logo included a picture of the carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee.

The new logo includes an image of a lake and part of the mountain where the carving isn’t visible.

The association says it’s in final talks with historians to join a committee to create a museum exhibit on the park’s history and its ties to segregation and the Ku Klux Klan.