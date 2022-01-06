New Lumbee Tribe chairman sworn in at inauguration ceremony

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina held an inauguration ceremony for the new tribe chairman Thursday night.
John Lowery, who has previously served on the Lumbee Tribe council from 2006-2008 was sworn in as the new Lumbee Tribe chairman alongside other Lumbee Tribe council members.
Lowery said that as leader his plan is to work with the tribal council to focus efforts for 20, 50 and even 100 years in the future.
“It takes vision, creativity and the belief that tomorrow will be better than today in order for our tribal government to truly be strategic. I am calling on the tribal council to work with me and let’s begin to build a tribal apparatus that will carry on long after everyone in this building has passed away from the Earth,” Lowery said during his inauguration.
Lowery replaced former Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr, who served in the role for six years and reached the two-term limit. On Thursday night, Godwin gave Lowery a patriotic piece of advice after receiving an award from the Lumbee Warriors Association.
“Chairman Lowery, this is a commitment that must be made on behalf of these great men and women who defend our freedom; not just for the Lumbee people, but for the citizens of this great nation The United States of America,” Godwin Jr told the chairman-elect.
Godwin Jr also received a plaque from the Robeson County Honor Guard for his work to help the veterans.