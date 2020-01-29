New manufacturing business could bring $10M and 72 jobs to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – An innovative new business is expected to bring an estimated $10 million and create 74 new jobs in Georgetown County.

GreenCore Materials, a new manufacturing business that turns recycled materials into composite products that will be used in a variety of industries including construction, will soon make its home in Georgetown.

Georgetown County Economic Development and the City of Georgetown made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The business has purchased the old Eagle Electric building on South Fraser Street, near the new City Fire Department, from the City of Georgetown and plans to renovate the site to fit its needs.

City leaders say the project is one Georgetown County Economic Development and the City of Georgetown has been working on for some time and was made possible through incentives and support from the S.C. Department of Commerce and Santee Cooper.

There is also an option that would allow the company to build additional structures on the site for Georgetown County to market to other companies.

“This is a big moment for economic development, growth and jobs in Georgetown. We applaud the City and County’s leadership and South Carolina for bringing GreenCore Materials to the area,” said Santee Cooper President and CEO Mark Bonsall. “The City of Georgetown is one of our municipal customers and, through a grant from the Santee Cooper Economic Development Investment Fund, we are proud to be a part of this economic development win.”

Plans are to have operations up and running this spring.