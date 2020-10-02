New Marion Police Chief sworn in

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The City of Marion has a new police chief after a special ceremony was held to swear in Keith Parks.

Chief Parks was sworn into his new position at the Marion Opera House Thursday evening.

I learned a long time ago it’s not about you as a person but it’s truly about how you impact the community, how you pour back into others, So, having this opportunity to come here and serve these citizens to serve this Marion council after some of the other agencies that I’ve worked at it’s truly an honor and a blessing to be able to come here and serve. Chief Keith Parks

The announcement of a new police chief came after former Chief Tony Flowers resigned earlier this year.

