New modern industrial lofts open for short-term rental above brewery downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ten new overnight accommodation units allow you to spend the night above the brewery in Myrtle Beach’s new Arts & Innovation District.

The new short-term, studio-like lodgings are on the second floor above Grand Strand Brewing Company overlooking Nance Place. The new overnight accommodations offer a unique way to be a guest in downtown Myrtle Beach just a couple of blocks from the boardwalk and oceanfront.

The units have an industrial feel, but with modern, up-to-date finishes, and are available online for overnight rentals. Originally, the building was home to Edwards Five & Dime but had a variety of uses through the years.

Brand new and professionally furnished throughout, the two-bedroom getaway includes a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Free high-speed WiFi, beautiful park out front with picnic tables and fountain, free parking and keyless access. You can rent one now on airbnb.

Renovations to the Arts & Innovation District are part of the downtown master plan that has been in the works for over a year. Grand Strand Brewing Company and Mashburn Construction offices occupy the neighboring buildings.

Another step in the arts and innovation district is renovating historic buildings off Ninth Avenue North and finding businesses to occupy them, which are both expected to start later this month.