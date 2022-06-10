NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Nichols has a newly painted mural in the heart of the town. Town officials said the mural is bringing pride and joy to the community.

“Oh, it just, it’s just like a breath of fresh air,” said Bonita Bailey with the Beautification Committee for the town.

The Mayor of the town said it is a shows the town’s history and it’s current state.

“It represents the old Nichols and the new Nichols and how everyone is working together,” said Lawson Battle, the mayor of Nichols.

It was designed and painted by two artists from Florence, Wilbert Rice and Jason Best. Rice sad he stayed in the town for the first time while working on this project and was able to get to know the people.

“The embrace of the community and the feeling of oneness, you know it seems like everybody is coming to together for one common cause it definitely feels good because it’s a community,” said Wilbert Rice.

The town is prone to flooding and was severely damaged after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“We’re still overcoming everything we’ve been through over the last several years,” said Mayor Lawson Battle.

Officials are optimistic for the full recovery of this town.

“So hopefully this is the chart, the arm that we need to get this town back, you know, as it was,” said Bonita Bailey.

The mural has pictures of a train on tracks, a school, a church, a tobacco field, people and mor

“oh it is just gorgeous it’s one of the prettiest murals I’ve seen and I’ve looked at a lot of small town murals but it just depicts Nichol’s really well,” said Sarah Devers, with the Beautification Committee.

It took the artists about 8 days to complete the mural.