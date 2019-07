NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new officer is joining the force in North Myrtle Beach, and she needs a name.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department took to Facebook to ask residents for suggestions on names for their newest addition. The new K-9 officer is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois. Her partner is Officer Wilkinson and officers say she is smart and ready to get to work.

NAME OUR NEW K9!!!!WE NEED YOUR HELP!!We are so excited to welcome the newest member of our North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety family, there is only one problem, she doesn't have a name. She is a 2 year old Belgium Malinois, she is very smart and ready to get started working with her handler Officer Wilkinson. We are asking you, our community to help name her. Watch the video to get the details and start emailing us you ideas to name her names! nameourdog@nmb.us Posted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety on Friday, July 19, 2019

You can make your suggestion for this new officer’s name on the department’s Facebook page.