New record set at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament; 914-pound marlin caught

(WNCT) – A new tournament record has been set at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

‘Top Dog’ brought in a 914lbs blue marlin.

The tournament, on Facebook wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS to the TOP DOG on their 914lb BLUE MARLIN!!! A TOURNAMENT RECORD! 🏆 @ The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.”

The previous record was around 830lbs.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday:

1. Top Dog – 914 lb

2. Wolverine – 588.9 lb

3. Theresa Jean – 582.1 lb

4. Donna Mae – 569.9 lb

5. Wall Hangers – 569.5 lb

6. Sweetums – 545.4 lb

7. Dropped Call – 524.7 lb

8. Fender Bender – 504.8 lb

9. Sea Striker – 500.2 lb

10. Double B – 497.6 lb

11. Big Tahuna – 482.3 lb

12. Top Dog – 464.9 lb

13. Piracy – 461.4 lb

14. Post Call – 451.4 lb

15. Triple S – 429.3 lb