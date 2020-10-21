New resource available for families seeking assistance during hard times

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new resource is now available for families struggling in these uncertain times.

It’s a website called SCparents.org launched by Children’s Trust South Carolina with a goal to help ease the burden the pandemic has brought on families.

All you do is go to the website, enter your zip code, and up pops a list of free and reduced-cost assistance in your local community.

The statewide resource is aimed at easing the frustration many families experience in navigating support systems like food and housing programs to financial and legal help.

“It is more important than ever for us to make sure that we are connecting families to resources in their communities,” said Bett Williams with Children’s Trust.

Williams also urged Upstate non-profits and assistance organizations to register and utilize the website as well.

The tool is available at no charge to community-based nonprofit organizations.

Organizations can register by visiting search.scparents.org.

According to a press release:

Children’s Trust is the only statewide organization focused on preventing child abuse and

neglect in South Carolina. It leads and supports a network that shares the belief that all

children should thrive, live in secure families and be surrounded by supportive communities. Children’s Trust directs the state’s coordinated efforts for the Strengthening Families Program; Triple P (Positive Parenting Program); S.C. Adverse Childhood Experiences Initiative; Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting; Child Abuse Prevention Month; and KIDS COUNT. For more information, visit scChildren.org.“

