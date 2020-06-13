New South Strand restaurant to offer employees benefits rarely found in the industry

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A new South Strand restaurant plans to offer employees better benefits and wages. Servers and bartenders account for a long list of jobs locally, but health benefits and sufficient pay is rarely offered, local industry owners said.

The Local wants to change the game. The community-embraced business is hosting a job fair over the next couple of weeks where potential employees could likely learn about benefits rarely offered to restaurant workers.

Kevin Harrell has a passion for cooking. Over several years he has worked in positions learning a wide range of skills in the restaurant industry from washing dishes, to preparing food, to cooking different types of cuisine.

“I’ve been working in the restaurant business ever since I was about 14, so it’s all I know,” Harrell, an applicant said.

Harrell’s destination today was a job fair. The Local is opening soon with a twist in hopes to build more than a place to eat.

“Offering health insurance for employees that have been working with us for a full year because we want to change the game a little bit,” John Dabrowski, Owner of The Local said.

Owners John and Keith started their friendship in the business 10 years ago. For nine and a half years they’ve wanted to open up a restaurant together, one that makes sure employees feel valued.

The two owners have experienced what it’s like to be a chef, server, or bartender at one point in their restaurant careers. They say minimum pay and under-appreciation often comes with the position.

Dabrowski has worked at popular restaurants across the Grand Strand but there was one thing he could never do without opening up a place of his own.

“We are trying to build something for the employees because we are those employees and have been for 20 years,” Keith Estabrook said.

The Local plans for servers to earn more pay than average pay at restaurants, be offered more advantages, and health insurance, something rarely, if ever, offered in the business.

“If you can’t go to the doctor when you’re sick how can you take care of guests walking through the door?” Dabrowski said.

Existing businesses have recently taken a hit and some struggle to hire back employees. The Local is focusing on providing a niche as they get ready to open.

“We want to be part of the local community, give back, and be part of a living breathing thing here,” Estabrook said.

Harrell can cook, prep, and wash dishes; he’s all about helping businesses grow.

“I would love to work with them and have the opportunity,” Harrell said.