New Surfside Beach pier breaks ground after long-waited four years

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Construction on the new Surfside Beach Pier is set to start at a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Consensus Construction was delegated the $14.6 million project in September and will mark the start of a long-awaited project for people in the town of Surfside Beach.

Locals and tourists have been waiting on this pier reconstruction for years after it was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew. They say they remember the old pier and say today marks the start of a new era.

“If it’s going to be the same that would be perfect that’s how we used to fish before and that’s what we would like to do again,” Bud Joynes, a Surfside Beach resident said.

Reconstruction on the pier was expected to start during the summer, however, it was delayed after town council members battled over who would build the pier.

“I fished on here for like 10 or 12 years and then the hurricane came and knocked it down. We’ve been waiting 4 and a half years or something, but they had a wonderful restaurant on here and the owners were super,” Joynes said.

The town of Surfside Beach received more than $9 million in federal aid from FEMA to help with reconstruction.

The new pier is expected to be identical to the old one, only ten feet higher.

“It was about 800 feet long and it had a “T” out on the end where you could fish for kingfish,” Joynes said.

All businesses on the pier have closed during reconstruction.

