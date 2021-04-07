New VA clinic to open in Myrtle Beach

A Vietnam War USA military veteran is looking down with his partially obscured face showing a serious facial expression. Though this shot is posed, this is a real life, real person Vietnam war veteran.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is opening a new location in Myrtle Beach Monday.

The new clinic, located at 1800 Airpark Drive, is a 84,000 square foot facility that will fill a need for more primary care, mental health and specialty services for Myrtle Beach area Veterans.

The clinic features more than 200 treatment rooms, an optical shop, prosthetic services, a mobile MRI and more. Additionally, there is a separate Women’s Health area with dedicated exam rooms each with a private restroom for specialized women’s care.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has been serving Grand Strand Veterans for nearly 20 years at the previous clinic locations on Phillis Blvd. and in Market Commons.