New ways to report abuse and neglect cases in South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) launches two new ways to report suspected cases involving the abuse or neglect of a child or vulnerable adult.

The new reporting tools are the 1-888-CARE-4-US phone number and a new online submission portal on the agency’s website.

1-888-CARE-4-US provides callers in all 46 South Carolina counties with one centralized phone number to make reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new online submission option on the agency’s website also operates 24 hours a day.

According to the agency, all individual counties were previously responsible for manning their own individual intake phone lines.

“Now, these resources take a more uniform approach to what we were previously doing and increases accessibility for callers or online users to make sure their concerns are heard in an efficient manner,” said Carissa Gainey, Director of Safety Management for DSS.

According to the agency, reporting with either method is simple, and reporters can remain anonymous.

Click here to visit SCDSS Abuse and Neglect Online Referral System