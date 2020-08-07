News13 Back-to-School Donation Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 is proud to announce our Back to School Donation Drive, where we are collecting school supplies for children and schools in need.
Those who want to give back to their community can donate by:
- Making a monetary donation by clicking here sponsored by Carolina Trust
- Shop online and ship to the below addresses
Help for Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Help for Kids, 252 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 29506
- In person drop off locations:
- Elko Pools & Spas: 4718 Northgate Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
- Florence Toyota: 2300 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501
- Myrtle Waves: 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Broadway Grand Prix: 1820 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- J&K Furniture: (Click here for all 6 locations)
- WBTW News 13 (Anchor Storage Mobile Unit): 101 McDonald Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588