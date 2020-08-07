News13 Back-to-School Donation Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – News13 is proud to announce our Back to School Donation Drive, where we are collecting school supplies for children and schools in need.

Those who want to give back to their community can donate by:

Help for Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC  29588
Help for Kids, 252 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 29506

