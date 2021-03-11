News13 Investigates: Lake City interim police chief was forced to resign this month

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The recent interim police chief with Lake City was forced to resign earlier this month, according to documents obtained by News13.

Daniel Brown, who was also the city’s Deputy Administrator over Public Safety, resigned on March 2, according to the documents.

On Thursday afternoon, News13 obtained Brown’s resignation letter and a letter sent to him by city staff two days prior to his resignation, as a result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Here is the letter, dated February 28, that was sent to Brown by now-former Lake City Administrator Stephany Snowden:

Dear Mr. Brown: The City of Lake City is providing you with the opportunity to resign from the position of Deputy Administrator of Public Safety/Interim Police Chief, effective immediately. Furthermore, should you opt to resign from your position, the City of Lake City is willing to provide you with the following confidential settlement agreement: 1. Severance pay through June of 2021

2. The City shall also retain your healthcare/medical care through June 31, 2021 Should you opt not to resign from your position, consider this a letter of termination citing your termination date effective as of Sunday, February 28, 2021. To this end, the City shall pay out all your earned work-time, all of your earned vacation pay and shall provide you with the adequate COBRA documentation. Stephany Y. Snowden, former City of Lake City Administrator

Just two days after that letter was sent, Brown sent his resignation letter that read:

To whom this may concern, On March 2, 2021 I, Danny Brown, is resigning as Chief of Police with the Lake City Police Department. I put in my resignation is based on unsubstantial allegations that was brought to me by the Lake City Administrator, Stephany Snowden. I was instructed by the Lake City administration, Stephany Snowden, to submit a resignation letter or I would be terminated. It was not in my wishes to resign from my position as the Chief of Police as if we as a department was moving forward. I, Danny Brown has requested a City Council meeting to be held in this matter. Daniel Brown, former interim Lake City Police Chief

City staff has not provided News13 with details surrounding the allegations referenced in Brown’s letter. Snowden’s last day as Lake City Administrator was Tuesday. Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. had no comment on the matter.

Brown was first named interim police chief in September following the announced resignation of Kipp Coker.

Just five days after Brown announced his resignation, Lake City named its new permanent police chief, Lake City native Joseph Cooper.

Count on News13 for updates.