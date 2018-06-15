News13 participates in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – News13 participates in Founders Day of Caring every year, allowing our team to go out into the community and help make a difference.

The News13 staff will be spending Friday with the “Help 4 Kids” summer camp. At the Cedar Branch Children’s Community Center in Loris, the News13 staff will spend the day with kids up to age 12 for a day full of fun.

Barb Mains, founder of Help 4 Kids, said these summer camp programs are necessary for many kids in the county because there isn’t always much to do in rural areas. She also said having people come volunteer their time to spend it with the kids makes a difference. The camp is designed to help kids develop mentally and socially through reading activities, games, and have a buddy to eat with during lunch.

“It means a lot to them because there they are, they’re out in the neighborhoods, there’s not any stores or any places to do anything, so here come these people to play with them and have fun and eat with them. It’s a really good thing,” says Mains.

This summer camp is completely free. Anyone interested in getting their child involved can reach out to Help 4 Kids at 843.651.4310.

News13 will also be in Lumberton Friday partnering with Lowes Foods and the Robeson County United Way for a food drive. You can stop by the Lowes Foods in Lumberton any time Friday to drop off donations.

Food donations will help feed local students through the Back-pack Pals program run by Communities in Schools. You may even run into News 13’s Brandon Herring who will be there helping collect donations.