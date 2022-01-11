News13 partners with Tidelands Health for phone bank on latest COVID-19 surge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 will be partnering with Tidelands Health Tuesday to answer all of your questions about the latest COVID-19 surge.

Doctors will be available to take your call from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and can answer questions about the differences between the Omicron variant and earlier strains, changing CDC guidance, the best masks to wear, and how to keep your family safe. 

During the allotted time, you can call 843-294-8432. But that number will only work during the hours that the phone bank is underway.

