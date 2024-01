MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 13-14 is Bruno. He is a three year old a dog available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Bruno and his brother were brought to the shelter about a month ago and his owner unfortunately had too many animals, according to the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Watch more about Bruno in the video player above.