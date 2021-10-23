News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ella

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 23-24 is a chihuahua, possibly mixed with dachshund, Ella.
Ella has been with the humane society for a week and a half.
Ella is behaved and potty-trained, according to Kathy with the humane society. Ella’s age is unknown.
The humane society is having a dog adoption event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where all fees are waived.
The Grand Strand Humane Society is open from noon to 6 p.m. every day. It’s located in the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 across from Carolina Pottery.
For more information visit the humane society or call 843-457-3139.