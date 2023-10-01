MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 30/Oct. 1 is Kiara, a 2-year-old calico available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Watch more about Kiara in the video player above.
by: Caleb McCusker
Posted:
Updated:
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 30/Oct. 1 is Kiara, a 2-year-old calico available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Watch more about Kiara in the video player above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now