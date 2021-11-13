News13 Pet of the Weekend: Muffy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 13-14 is Muffy, a 6-month old orange female kitten currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Muffy is “very affectionate” and somewhat unique because most orange cats are males, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said.

Anyone considering adopting a cat can find them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. The shelter has also opened a shop at the location with items specifically for cats and kittens, Robinson said.

The shelter also has several dogs available for adoption, but they have been returned to the shelter’s former location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The shelter is currently only scheduling adoption appointments online for its dogs, and foster families are needed, Robinson said. In addition, the shelter also needs more blankets for its animals, she said.