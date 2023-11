MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sasha is the News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 4-5.

Sasha is five years old and is a loving dog. Her name means ‘defender of mankind’, so if you are looking for a protective dog, Sasha is available at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

She is also house-trained.

Watch more about Sasha in the video player above.