News13 Pet of the Weekend: Toffee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 14-15 is Toffee, a 10-week-old kitten currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Toffee came to the shelter when he was about a month old and has spent some time in a foster home, according to shelter spokesman Kathy Robinson, who added that the shelter continues to have a big need for more people to provide foster care for animals.

The shelter also continues to have dozens of dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, the shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.