News13 Pets of the Weekend: Nanny and Elisa

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pets of the Weekend for July 24-25 are a pair of 2-month-old kittens currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Sisters Nanny and Elisa have been at the shelter for about two weeks, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson, who said the shelter is currently looking for homes for a variety of animals.

“We’re also looking for fosters as well, not just adoptions, but fosters,” she said. “So if anyone can open their hearts and homes, even just temporarily, it would be great.”

The shelter at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.