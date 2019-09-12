News13, Red Cross host blood drives due to shortage worsened by Dorian

(WBTW) – News13 and the Red Cross are hosting two blood drives on Thursday, one in Florence and one in Myrtle Beach.

Red Cross workers say they have been experiencing a blood shortage in this area for months and Hurricane Dorian has made it worse.

“Not going to lie,” said Meg Heath, account manager with the Red Cross, “We are trying to get out of the hole from Florence last year. It’s just been an ongoing need for blood. People don’t realize it, we need blood even if it’s not hurricanes. We need people to come out and keep it at a safe level.”

The need for blood ranges from all kinds of situations, whether it is following a crash on our local highways or something such as sickle cell disease.

News13 spoke with one mother whose 16-year-old son with sickle cell disease needed 13 pints of blood in just one month to stay alive. “Don’t be afraid to give blood,” said Shauna Riley. “It could be you in the near future that needs blood, so please just get out and give it.”

Riley added, “It’s not going to hurt, it’s not going to kill you and you’re giving that gift of life to someone else. I mean, what could be more valuable than that?”

Those who want can donate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach or at the Magnolia Mall in Florence.

The goal is to collect 130 units of blood. All donors will get a voucher for a free haircut at Sports Clips.